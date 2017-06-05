Operational challenges affect NHIS beneficiaries in Sunyani Municipality
Beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme in the Sunyani Municipality are in a state of dilemma, as the scheme faced huge operational challenges, denying them opportunity to renew their membership. The Ghana News Agency investigations revealed that the main office and other outpost sites in the Municipality had been closed down since last month due to lack of registration materials and other logistics for renewals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC