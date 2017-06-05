Operational challenges affect NHIS be...

Operational challenges affect NHIS beneficiaries in Sunyani Municipality

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: GhanaWeb

Beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme in the Sunyani Municipality are in a state of dilemma, as the scheme faced huge operational challenges, denying them opportunity to renew their membership. The Ghana News Agency investigations revealed that the main office and other outpost sites in the Municipality had been closed down since last month due to lack of registration materials and other logistics for renewals.

