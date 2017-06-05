Open letter to the President on dealing with Galamsey

To: H.E. Nana Akuffo Addo President of the Republic of Ghana CC: Ghanaians At Large, C/o The Media Excellency, OPEN LETTER ON DEALING WITH OUR ILLEGALITIES, NOTABLY ILLEGAL MINING I write as a citizen of our dear nation Ghana, firstly, to congratulate you on your election to the high office of the President of Ghana and secondly, to commend you on your declared intention to sanitize the country of the menace of illegal mining. Even as I write to you, I would want to share it with the rest of our countrymen since I believe each of us has a role to play in achieving the goal of ridding our country of the lawlessness associated with mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.