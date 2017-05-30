Ofori-Asante likely to be appointed as CEO of Petroleum Commission

President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to appoint someone to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission, but insider sources have tipped Mr. Philip Ofori-Asante to be next in line. Mr. Philip Ofori-Asante is an accomplished Banker with over 15 years in senior managerial roles having attained leadership roles in both international and local banks in Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.