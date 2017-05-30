Ofori-Asante likely to be appointed a...

Ofori-Asante likely to be appointed as CEO of Petroleum Commission

President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to appoint someone to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission, but insider sources have tipped Mr. Philip Ofori-Asante to be next in line. Mr. Philip Ofori-Asante is an accomplished Banker with over 15 years in senior managerial roles having attained leadership roles in both international and local banks in Ghana.

Chicago, IL

