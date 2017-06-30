Nungua performs rite towards Homowo

Numo Borketey Laweh, the Nungua Gborbu Wolomo and the Overlord of Ga-Dangme State has performed the Nungua "Klejo" to pave way for the celebration of their Homowo Festival on July 2. The Klejo, an annual traditional dance of the people of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region is done with customary rites of path clearing to shrines and grooves in the area. Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Nii Ablor, the Public Relations Officer of the Ga-Dangme State said the rite was performed to plead with the gods for a tremendous and successful festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.