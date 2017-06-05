Notorious land-guard busted

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended a 44-year-old man, Abdul Aziz Ayine, alias Azumah, alleged to be a notorious land-guard who has been terrorising residents of Bortianor, near Weija in Accra. According to the police, the suspect did not work in isolation but with eight other suspects who are on the police wanted list.

