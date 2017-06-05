Notorious land-guard busted

Notorious land-guard busted

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: GhanaWeb

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended a 44-year-old man, Abdul Aziz Ayine, alias Azumah, alleged to be a notorious land-guard who has been terrorising residents of Bortianor, near Weija in Accra. According to the police, the suspect did not work in isolation but with eight other suspects who are on the police wanted list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC