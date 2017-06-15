Nkrumah was not a dictator' - Samia

Read more: GhanaWeb

Former Convention People's Party Chairperson Samia Nkrumah has rejected claims that her father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana to independence, was a dictator. According to her, "it is easier for people to make sweeping statements but whatever he [Dr Nkrumah] did was done through parliament or a referendum".

Chicago, IL

