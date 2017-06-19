Ningo Prampram NDC branch executives unhappy with Sam George
As part of efforts to reinvigorate the grassroots support base of the National Democratic Congress in the Greater Accra region, the NDC Parliamentary caucus in the region has started a programme to whip up support for the party, and ensure peace and harmony in the region. As part of this, the leadership of the NDC Greater Accra Caucus thus visited the Ningo Prampram constituency to interact with branch executives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC