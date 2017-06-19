Ningo Prampram NDC branch executives unhappy with Sam George

As part of efforts to reinvigorate the grassroots support base of the National Democratic Congress in the Greater Accra region, the NDC Parliamentary caucus in the region has started a programme to whip up support for the party, and ensure peace and harmony in the region. As part of this, the leadership of the NDC Greater Accra Caucus thus visited the Ningo Prampram constituency to interact with branch executives.

