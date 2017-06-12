Nii Laryea Agbo appointed Katamanso caretaker chief

The Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, was last Friday introduced as the Caretaker Chief of Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region. Nii Laryea Agbo was nominated by the Head of Adwinwe Family of Katamanso, Mr Joseph Odai Laryea, to assist in playing the caretaker role following the incapacitation of his father, Nii Otu Akwate IX, who is the substantive Chief of Katamanso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.