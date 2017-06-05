NGO constructs health centre for Sunyani West district
The Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has constructed Community-based Health Planning Service compounds worth GHA 170,000 in three communities in the Sunyani West District. It has also presented medical devices and equipment valued at GHA 50,000 to the District Directorate of Health to be distributed to health centres and clinics in the area.
