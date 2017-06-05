Nduom, Anas, others win at 2017 GUBA ...

Nduom, Anas, others win at 2017 GUBA Awards

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The virtue of consistency was manifested at the GUBA Awards 2017 which took place on Saturday the 3rd of June 2017, at the Intercontinental Hotel, o2, London. The biennial award in its sixth year, paid tribute to an array of trailblazers from various industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC