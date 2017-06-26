NDC wishes Muslims well at Eid ul-Fit...

NDC wishes Muslims well at Eid ul-Fitr festival

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress released a press statement extending their fraternal greetings of peace and blessings to all Muslims in the Greater Accra region as they mark their Eid ul-Fitr celebration today. On the occasion of the Eid ul-Fitr festivity, which is a celebration of one month of devotion and obedience to the will of Allah, the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress wishes to extend fraternal greetings of peace and blessings to all Muslims in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana especially the Zongo Caucus of our great party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC