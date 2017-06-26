NDC wishes Muslims well at Eid ul-Fitr festival

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress released a press statement extending their fraternal greetings of peace and blessings to all Muslims in the Greater Accra region as they mark their Eid ul-Fitr celebration today. On the occasion of the Eid ul-Fitr festivity, which is a celebration of one month of devotion and obedience to the will of Allah, the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress wishes to extend fraternal greetings of peace and blessings to all Muslims in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana especially the Zongo Caucus of our great party.

