NDC is a sick party - John Owusu Agyemang

Former Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress Lawyer John Owusu Agyeman has said passionately that some party executives have made the NDC sick due to lies and manipulations. Delineating on what caused the party's massive defeat, John Owusu Agyemang, said the NDC party was a unified party but the victory in the 2008 elections brought about divisions among some executives who were side-lined during the time for appointments.

