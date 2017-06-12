NDC attends thanksgiving service

NDC attends thanksgiving service

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

As part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the National Democratic Congress , members of the party attended a thanksgiving service in Accra last Sunday. The service was attended by stalwarts of the party, including the National Organiser, Mr Kofi Adams; the Deputy General Secretary, Mr Koku Anyidoho; the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Ade Coker; a Vice Chairman, Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu and the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantei Vanderpuye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC