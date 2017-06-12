NDC attends thanksgiving service
As part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the National Democratic Congress , members of the party attended a thanksgiving service in Accra last Sunday. The service was attended by stalwarts of the party, including the National Organiser, Mr Kofi Adams; the Deputy General Secretary, Mr Koku Anyidoho; the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Ade Coker; a Vice Chairman, Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu and the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantei Vanderpuye.
