Narcotics use highest in La Dade-Kotopon Municipality

9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipality has been identified by the Narcotics Control Board as having the highest prevalence rate of narcotics use in the Greater Accra Region. This was confirmed at the Municipal Security Council meeting last week by security officers who identified 25 ghettos within the municipality where drug peddlers engage in drug-related activities.

Chicago, IL

