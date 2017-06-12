Nana Konadu loses case against aggrieved 31st December colleagues

Former first lady and founder of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu, was last Friday dealt a heavy blow following a ruling by an Accra High Court reinstating Caridem Development Company Limited and its directors as managers of the 31st December Women' Movement properties. Nana Konadu was dragged to court by some aggrieved members of the 31st December Women's Movement led by former Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister, Madam Sherry Ayittey.

