Nalerigu-Bunkpurugu bridge collapses
Information reaching Daily Guide indicates that the bridge that links up Nalerigu to Sakogu-Bunkpurugu in the Northern Region has collapsed. The incident had severely affected residents of Nalerigu, Sakogu, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Garu, and Bawku hindering their business activities.
