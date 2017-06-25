Muslim youth advised to celebrate Eid...

Muslim youth advised to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in moderation

12 hrs ago

The Executive Secretary of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, Mr Jascot Hawkins Alhasan has warned Muslim youth to celebrate the Ramadan in moderation to mark the end of the 30-day fasting. He cautioned them to avoid over-celebration and guard against unhealthy and risky behaviours that could end them up with problems.

