Muslim youth advised to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in moderation

The Executive Secretary of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, Mr Jascot Hawkins Alhasan has warned Muslim youth to celebrate the Ramadan in moderation to mark the end of the 30-day fasting. He cautioned them to avoid over-celebration and guard against unhealthy and risky behaviours that could end them up with problems.

