MTN Ghana reconstructs Street Academy School as part of 'Y'ello Care Challenge'

Telecommunication giant; MTN Ghana has cut sod to reconstruct a new school building for Street Academy and also provide a study area with computers and books for the children. The cutting of the sod took place today at the launch of its annual 21 day employee volunteer initiative dubbed Y'ello Care in Accra on Monday, June 5 under the theme 'Invest in Education for All'.

Chicago, IL

