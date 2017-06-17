More than 15 million girls marry befo...

More than 15 million girls marry before 18 - UNICEF

17 hrs ago

More than 15 million girls in the world marry before reaching 18 years, a research conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund , has revealed. Mr Kwame Afram Denkyira, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Programe's Officer of Action Aid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation disclosed this at a girls' club fair on ending child marriage at Menji, in the Tain District of the Region.

Chicago, IL

