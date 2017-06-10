Minister, Mayor billboard on 'clean Accra' pulled down

Some billboards in the capital with the images of Greater Accra regional minister Ishmael Ashitey and the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly , Mohammed Adjei Sowah, are being removed following backlash on social media. The huge billboards, with the portrait of the two officials with the accompanying inscription "Welcome to Accra, the Proposed Cleanest City in Africa" had been erected in various parts of the metropolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.