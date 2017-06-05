May God give Akuffo Addo long Life so that we teach him Ghana's history - " Part 1
Members of the United Party tradition which the violent prone NPP represent today 2017 are the originators of political violence in Ghana. These bunch of treacherous bomb throwers lied their way to power again in 2016 with the help of Ghana's Clergy and Britain and so, they think they can REWRITE GHANA'S HISTORY AGAIN in order to throw dust into the eyes of Ghana Youth who form 70% of the country's population.
