Marine Drive project will help youth - " Osu Mantse

Osu Mantse Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI has revealed that the Osu Traditional Council has linked up with various vocational and technical training agencies to equip the youth with skills to benefit from jobs that will be created through the Marine Drive Project. Over 200 acres of the coastline from Osu to Jamestown in the Greater Accra Region have been earmarked to be developed for the project.

