Mama Zimbi and DKB spotted acting all lovey-dovey
Multiple international award winner and cultural icon, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has been spotted in a very 'compromised' pose with Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney aka DKB. Showcase Ghana spotted the two during the coronation celebration of the Queen Of England and the au revoir party of the U.K. Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jon Benjamin at his official residence in Cantonments.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
