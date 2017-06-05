Mama Zimbi and DKB spotted acting all lovey-dovey

Multiple international award winner and cultural icon, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has been spotted in a very 'compromised' pose with Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney aka DKB. Showcase Ghana spotted the two during the coronation celebration of the Queen Of England and the au revoir party of the U.K. Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jon Benjamin at his official residence in Cantonments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.