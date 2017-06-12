Major Mahama's widow under - black veil' during final funeral rites in Tumu

The final funeral rites of the late Major Maxwell Adam was held at his paternal home of Tumu in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region on Saturday June 17, 2017. In attendance were the Deputy Upper West regional Minister, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, representatives from the military high command, paramount chiefs of the Sissala Traditional Area, relations and members of the respective communities around Tumu.

