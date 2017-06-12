Mahama lynching: Akufo-Addo trips 'insult' to GAF - " Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of electing to be globetrotting while Ghanaians mourned Major Maxwell Mahama who was lynched by residents of Denkyira Obuasi two weeks ago. "Indeed, it is very sad and insulting to our revered Ghana Armed Forces that the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF chose to be junketing abroad while the whole nation was mourning and burying the late military officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.