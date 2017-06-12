Mahama hints of coming back

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given the strongest indication yet that he would lead the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 polls. Although the NDC's presidential candidate in the 2016 elections stated that it was too early to elect the leader of the party for the 2020 elections, he used scenarios to declare his intent to the party members at a rally to mark the silver anniversary celebration at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.

