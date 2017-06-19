Mahama absent at swearing-in of Chief...

Mahama absent at swearing-in of Chief Justice Sophia Akufo

The swearing in ceremony of the chief justice, Sophia Akufo, saw the former president, John Dramani Mahama absent in attendance. The swearing in of the head of the Supreme Court comes in the wake of the retirement of the former chief justice, Georgina Theodora Wood who until recently was appointed by the president as a member of the council of state.

