Local government minister inspects GUMPP and UDG projects
The Minister for local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy on the operations and maintenance of facilities constructed across all communities of the country. She said government and its development partners continued to invest huge amounts of money into infrastructural development, but lack of maintenance and poor attitudes resulting from lack of clear operative and conservation policies remained a setback on achieving desired outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC