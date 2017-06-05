Let's reverse the bad image of Cocobod - CEO tells staff

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has tasked the staff of the Board to work hard to change the bad image the board has gained in the recent past. Mr. Aidoo says in recent times very negative stories have been published in the media as well as the politicisation of certain issues about Cocobod which he described as unpleasant.

