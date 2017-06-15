Kwasi Bonzo nominated as DCE for Elle...

Kwasi Bonzo nominated as DCE for Ellembelle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

A letter signed by Local Government Minister Hon Hajia Alima Mahama on behalf of the President of Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the NPP 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle constituency of Western Region, Hon Francis Kwasi Bonzo as DCE nominee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC