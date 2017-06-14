Kufuor advises students to be abreast...

Kufuor advises students to be abreast of global geopolitics

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has asked students of International Relations in Ghana to be abreast of the geopolitics of the world to remain relevant in the ever-changing dynamism of public administration. He stated that the days are gone by when governance was treated as a single entity standing on its own without recourse to the happenings of globalisation.

