Kintampo disaster: There was no record of Invincible Forces- Minister
The Tourism Minister has said there was no illegal occupation of the Kintampo Waterfalls by popular New Patriotic Party vigilante group, invincible forces. Catherine Afeku told Members of Parliament Tuesday investigations conducted show the tourist site was manned by the Municipal Assembly during the fatal accident that killed some 20 students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School and the School of Mines and Natural Resources at Fiapre.
