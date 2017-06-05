Kingdom Books warehouses gutted by fire
Four warehouses belonging to Kingdom Books and Stationery Limited at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region were destroyed by fire. The fire, which was said to have begun at about 6 a.m.Sunday, destroyed items including office furniture and stationery said to run into several millions of cedis.
