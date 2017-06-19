Kamkam Boadu to contest NPP Chairmanship position
Founding member of the New Patriotic Party and former spokesperson of His Excellency, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama , Mr. David Kamkam Boadu have made known his intention to contest the national Chairmanship position of the party. He disclosed this in an interview at his residence in Amasaman when he responded to questions pertaining to the future of his political career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC