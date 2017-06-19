Kamkam Boadu to contest NPP Chairmanship position

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party and former spokesperson of His Excellency, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama , Mr. David Kamkam Boadu have made known his intention to contest the national Chairmanship position of the party. He disclosed this in an interview at his residence in Amasaman when he responded to questions pertaining to the future of his political career.

