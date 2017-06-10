John Dumelo's V8 should be returned t...

John Dumelo's V8 should be returned to him - Abronye DC

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe has said the vehicle that was seized from actor John Dumelo should be returned since all other seized vehicles were sent back to their owners. The youth leader also known as Abronye DC, opined that since the vehicles that were allegedly stolen from state and confiscated from past government officials have been returned, it is only right that the V8 retrieved from John Dumelo also be returned.

Chicago, IL

