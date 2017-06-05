Invisible Forces seize 'trotro' stati...

Invisible Forces seize 'trotro' station, assault drivers in Accra

21 hrs ago

Vigilante group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party , Invisible force, has seized the Ashaiman Taboo line Biakoye Trotro station in the Greater Accra Region, assaulting drivers and passengers in the process. Speaking to Abusua Dawuro's Emmanuel Brew Daniels, the drivers said members of the Invisible Force stormed the lorry station saying their party is in power and have been asked to take over management of the lorry station.

