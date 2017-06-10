Intravenous Infusion to expand production capacity
Intravenous Infusion, the single largest producer and supplier of intravenous fluids , is set to raise GHA 5.4 million through private placement to enable it to expand its production capacity. The expansion is to help increase the production capacity of IV fluids by the company to meet the demands of health facilities in Ghana and the West African sub-region.
