Interventions to make Hajj more comfortable announced

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced a number of interventions to make this year's Hajj more comfortable for prospective pilgrims. They include feeding the pilgrims in Jeddah and Medina and providing transportation for them, especially the aged, from their residence to the airport.

Chicago, IL

