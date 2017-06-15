I will blow Lord Commey's cover - Abr...

I will blow Lord Commey's cover - Abronye DC

Read more: GhanaWeb

Controversial Brong Aafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party , Kwame Baffoe otherwise known as Abronye DC, has threatened to expose the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey if he fails to call his boys to order. His threats follow earlier warnings by a member of the Greater Accra Regional Organizers of the NPP, Kwabena Amoako, for Abronye DC to stop drawing Lord Commey into his shady deals threatening to expose him if he continued.

Chicago, IL

