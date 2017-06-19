I never thought I would become a judge - New CJ thanks all four presidents
An "extremely humbled" Justice Sophia Akuffo has expressed profuse gratitude to all four of Ghana's presidents beginning with the man who first appointed her to the bench. At a swearing-in ceremony, the new Chief Justice praised the first president of the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings for first nominating her to the Supreme Court in 1995.
