Hot audio: Queen mother suspends market women

Six market women has been suspended for flouting a law about the sale of plantain at Ahafo Hwidiem in the Brong Ahafo region. According to reports, the women sell three fingers of plantain for GHC10.00 in contravention with an order given by the queen mother of the town.

Chicago, IL

