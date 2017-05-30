Hairdresser apprentice commits suicide in Tumu

A 24-year-old hairdresser apprentice only identified as Latifa has committed suicide by hanging on a mango tree right in the middle of a compound house at Tumu in the Sissala East District of the Upper West region A co-tenant who first saw the body of the deceased revealed that whiles in her room she heard an unusual noise of someone struggling. She came out and was greeted with the gory scene of the deceased hanging on the mango tree, with a rope fastened hanging to her neck and a protruding tongue.

