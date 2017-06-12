Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited's Orig...

Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited's Origin Zero supports 2017 Ramadan

Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited has expressed its earnest support for the Ghanaian Muslim Community during the course of the 2017 Ramadan. The company has demostrated this by donating one of its non-alcholic products, Orijin Zero, to 5 communities in three regions of Ghana.

Chicago, IL

