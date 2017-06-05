Groupe Ideal president awarded most Influential Economist at GUBA

Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Groupe Ideal, has been adjudged the Most Influential Economist at GUBA 2017 in the UK for his outstanding contribution to the financial sector through his entrepreneurial achievements and job creation. The Influential Economist Award is awarded to outstanding individual with unique insight in their line of profession and contributes to the financial sector as well as overall sustainable development in the financial business prototypes.

