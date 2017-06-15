Govt's trade facilitation initiative ...

Govt's trade facilitation initiative lauded

The Association of Customs House Agents Ghana has lauded the government for taking steps towards improving trade facilitation at the country's ports. The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, recently announced that Ghana was going 100 per cent paperless at the ports from September 1, 2017, a move aimed at bringing efficiency to the ports.

Chicago, IL

