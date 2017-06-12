Government's decision to oversee Chri...

Government's decision to oversee Christian pilgrimages needless - " Franklin Cudjoe

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Civil Society group, IMANI Ghana has lashed out at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs over its decision to facilitate Christian pilgrimages. The Sector Minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi on Friday announced that his Ministry had already set up committees to oversee the planning and operations of Christian pilgrimage in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC