Government's decision to oversee Christian pilgrimages needless - " Franklin Cudjoe
Civil Society group, IMANI Ghana has lashed out at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs over its decision to facilitate Christian pilgrimages. The Sector Minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi on Friday announced that his Ministry had already set up committees to oversee the planning and operations of Christian pilgrimage in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC