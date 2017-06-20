Government would ensure transparency ...

Government would ensure transparency in railways procurement processes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, has disclosed that about 200 local and foreign investors have expressed interest in investing in various components of the country's railway sector. He therefore, gave the assurance that government would ensure fairness and transparency in the procurement processes, irrespective of the country of origin of prospective bidders in compliance with the country's laws and regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC