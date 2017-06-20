Government would ensure transparency in railways procurement processes
Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railways Development, has disclosed that about 200 local and foreign investors have expressed interest in investing in various components of the country's railway sector. He therefore, gave the assurance that government would ensure fairness and transparency in the procurement processes, irrespective of the country of origin of prospective bidders in compliance with the country's laws and regulations.
