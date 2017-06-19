Government urged to control activities of Chinese nationals
Government has been called to control the economic activities of Chinese nationals and importers to sustain local businesses. Mr Collins Yeboah, the Chief Executive Officer of KY Blessing Enterprise, dealers in electrical appliances, who made the call, expressed annoyance that Chinese importers were gradually taking over retail jobs reserved for Ghanaian citizens.
