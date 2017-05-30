Government to collaborate with resource rich communities for mutual benefit - Amewu
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, has stated that the government will collaborate with communities that abound in natural resources to ensure that the people benefit from such resources. He said the government was not against small-scale mining but was committed to sanitising its systems of operation to ensure that their activities would not cause harm to the environment, including water bodies.
