Government to begin overseeing Christian pilgrimages

The government is set to airlift Christian pilgrims from Ghana to Israel and other parts of the Christian world on an annual basis, beginning with about 100 persons. Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, made the announcement at a press conference yesterday in Accra.

